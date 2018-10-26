Marines deployed with Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron 2 step to their EA-6B Prowler at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, on Sept. 12. File Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols/U.S. Air Force

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- L3 Technologies and Northrop Grumman have won contracts totaling $71 million to test and fix the low radio frequency jamming system, or low pod, for the U.S. Navy.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, will pay L3 $36 million and Northrop $35 million to perform work on Increment 2 of the Navy's Next Generation Jammer Low Band program.

The contract calls for improvements to the low, medium and high frequencies of jamming systems on EA-18G military aircraft.

"We have a mature and exceedingly capable offering for Next Generation Jammer Low Band," a Northrop spokesman told USNI News in a statement. "Northrop Grumman stands ready to demonstrate that technology."

The Navy will obligate $15 million to both L3 and Northrop at the time of their awards, with those funds to expire at the end of the fiscal year.

L3's work will take place in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and Utah.

The Defense Department received four offers for the contract.

Both contracts are expected to be completed in June 2020.