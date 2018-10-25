Northrop Grumman to upgrade IBNS systems for Burke-class vessels

The guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke transits the Chesapeake Bay on its way back into port. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class RJ Stratchko/U.S. Navy

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Northrop Grumman has received a contract to provide common integrated bridge and navigation systems, or IBNS, for the U.S. Navy's New Construction Ship Program and Midlife Modernization Program.

The $18 million firm-fixed-price contract, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, calls on Northrop to produce base hardware for IBNS systems for both new DDG-51 vessels and upgrades to others.

The IBNS contributes to a comprehensive plan to modernize the DDG-51 class ships -- also known as the Arleigh Burke-class -- by delivering hull, mechanical and electrical upgrades. The goal of the program is to "ensure the ships remain combat relevant and affordable throughout their life."

In addition to previous Burke-class vessels, several Flight IIA and Flight III generation vessels that in various states of construction, including the USS Jack H. Lucas and USS Louis H. Wilson Jr., for which contracts have recently been awarded though construction on them has not started.

The new contract contains options that, if exercised, could pull its value up to $164 million.

The Navy has obligated more than $18 million to Northrop for the work from fiscal 2018 Navy other procurement funds and from fiscal 2018 and 2016 shipbuilding and conversion funds, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

Work on the contract is expected to be completed by February 2020.