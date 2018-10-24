The guided-missile destroyer USS O'Kane launches an SM-2 missile during a Rim of the Pacific, or RIMPAC, live-fire event on July 16, 2018, in the Pacific Ocean. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Raytheon-produced surface-to-air missiles beat back two aerial threats at sea during a testing exercise by the Republic of Korea's navy.

South Korea's navy fired three SM-2 Block IIIB missiles to destroy simulated aerial threats, Raytheon announced on Wednesday. South Korea also successfully tested advanced semi-active radar seeker technology in two Block IIIA missiles

The SM-2 missile features an advanced semi-active radar seeker technology in both continuous wave and interrupted continuous wave guidance mode. It uses tail controls and solid rocket motor propulsion during high-speed maneuvering threats at tactically significant ranges.

The IIIB version has added autonomous infrared acquisition. It also allows for active radar target detection and directional warheads for target precision.

Both versions of the SM-2 missile can defend against anti-ship missiles and aircraft out to 90 nautical miles.

Raytheon discontinued production of the missile in 2013, but restarted the SM-2 line in 2017 after demand from Australia, Japan, South Korea and the Netherlands, according to the company.

"These successful flight tests add to SM-2's impressive legacy of more than 2,700 successful firings," said Mitch Stevison, Raytheon Air and Missile Defense Systems vice president. "As we begin to produce a new generation of SM-2s, the missile will be in the inventories of navies worldwide for decades to come."

Raytheon has scheduled new deliveries of more than 280 SM-2 Block IIIA and IIIB missiles to South Korea to begin in 2020.