GE showcases marine gas turbine at Euronaval conference

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- GE's Marine Solutions displayed its aeroderivative marine gas turbine Wednesday at the Euronaval 2018 industry exhibition in Paris.

With more than 1,450 GE gas turbines logging over 16 million hours, GE turbines supply 35 navies worldwide, including 97 percent of the U.S. Navy's propulsion gas turbines, the company said.

The company said its LM500 is used on 100 percent of the world's military gas turbine-powered patrol boats, while the LM2500+G4 gas turbine powers the 20 FREMM frigates for the Naval forces of France, Italy, Morocco and Egypt.

The U.S. Navy's DDG program will be the first to run a LM2500 unit with the company's new lightweight composite encloser, which is expected to be delivered in 2019, and the future USS Bouganville is expected to use both gas turbine and hybrid electric systems for power.

The Italian Navy Pattugliatori Polivalenti will soon use the LM2500+G4 to power its seven new Italian Navy Pattugliatori Polivalenti d'Altura,or PPA, multipurpose offshore patrol ships.

