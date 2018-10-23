The Military Sealift Command joint high-speed vessel USNS Spearhead will be going into a 67-day regular overhaul and dry docking for maintenance and upgrades. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Phil Beaufort/U.S. Navy

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Colonna's Shipyard Inc. has received an $8 million contract from the U.S. Navy to furnish general services for the USNS Spearhead, including physical security at a private contractor's facility, during it's regular overhaul and dry docking.

The firm-fixed-price contract, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, covers 67 days of shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and dry docking of the vessel, which includes a variety of general services.

Work on the Spearhead includes providing clean and gas-free tanks, voids, cofferdams and spaces and heater exchangers, structural inspection and weld repair, aluminum hull repair and structural repairs, support for main propulsion engine overhauls, maintenance for reduction gears, stern ramps and related systems, painting, and other maintenance and upgrades.

The new contract includes options which, if exercised, would push the total value of this contract to $9.2 million. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds of $9.2 million have been obligated at the time of award.

The USNS Spearhead is a first-in-class expeditionary fast transport vessel used to rapidly move military equipment and personnel.

Work on the contract will be performed in Norfolk, Va., and is expected to be completed by Jan. 10, 2019.