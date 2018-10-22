Pfc. Jorge Miller, a motor transport operator with the 109th Transportation Company, 553rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 17th Sustainment Brigade, 1st Sustainment Command (Theater), directs a Ford F550 onto a trailer to transport it from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on June 9, 2016. Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Joecks/U.S. Army

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Boeing-subsidiary Tapestry Solutions has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army to lend in-transit visibility, or ITV, services for ground transportation logistics, deepening the contractor's relationship with countries in the Middle East.

Tapestry will deploy it's Global Distribution Management System and work with U.S. Central Command to track and manage civilian contractors moving Army equipment and supplies throughout Kuwait, the Trans-Arabian Network and Iraq, Boeing announced on Monday.

"Our dedicated GDMS team manages thousands of transportation movements per month in Afghanistan -- working 24 hours a day to safeguard people, data and cargo," Michael Spencer, vice president of global sales and marketing for Boeing, said in a press release. "We look forward to providing the same level of exceptional service in surrounding nations."

GDMS uses its central data fusion system to allow the U.S. military to track metrics and account for registered commercial vehicles. Its centralized database connects cargo movements with vehicles equipped with GPS-based transponders.

The system's panic alarms alert contractors when they pass hazards and checkpoints, and displays the information on topographical maps. It also displays instant replay functions to help analyze the user's next course-of-action.

The contract builds on Tapestry's current programs in Afghanistan. Since 2009, Tapestry's commercial software solution has acted as key component for the U.S. military's Host Nation Trucking and National Afghan Trucking programs.

Tapestry will act on CENTCOM's behalf to position its GDMS in Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Oman and Jordan. It will support the military's current radio frequency ITV infrastructure in the region and provide a common operating picture of supplies taken to tactical operations centers, movement control teams and higher military command.

The contract with the Army consists of a base year and one-year options, with work expected to start immediately.