A diagram for a potential combined-fiber laser. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Army

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Ball Aerospace and Technologies has inked a deal for $36 million with the U.S. Air Force to provide solid state laser effects and modeling services.

Under the terms of the cost-reimbursement contract, announced by the Department of Defense on Friday, Ball will deliver innovative diagnostics and test methods, increasing fidelity, realism and confidence of predictive models, measuring and consolidating laser vulnerability data and working synergistically with tri-service for high energy laser system research.

Work on the contract will be performed at Kirtland Air Foce Base in New Mexico, with an expected completion date of Oct. 24, 2022.

The Air Force has obligated $100,000 from its fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds.