Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Advanced Electronics has received a $9.4 million award modification to a previous foreign military sales contract with the country of Saudi Arabia.

The amended award, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, extends the contract to 15-months, giving the contractor time to complete an upgrade to electronic system test sets for the Royal Saudi Air Force. With the modification, the contract's total value climbs to $28.5 million.

Work on the contract will take place in Alabama and Saudi Arabia. It's anticipated completion date is Dec. 28, 2019.

The deal comes after Washington Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Turkey on Oct.2.

Since then, the Saudi government has faced strong speculation that it ordered the murder of Khashoggi. In response to that speculation, U.S. allies have been pressured to halt all arms deal with the Saudis as punishment for the murder.

On Sunday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the country would halt all arms shipments to Saudi Arabia. President Donald Trump, however, cautioned that similar actions from the United States would snatch away jobs for Americans and profits from corporations.

"I would prefer that we don't use, as retribution, canceling $110 billion worth of work, which means 600,000 jobs," Trump told Stuary Varney during an Oct.17 interview with Fox Business News, but has since noted that there has been "deception" and "lies" from the Saudis about their role in the death.