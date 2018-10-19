Trending Stories

Helicopter crashes on USS Reagan flight deck, injuring 12
Michigan man sues police for jailing him on rape charges despite evidence clearing him
Finnish court convicts pro-Russian 'trolls' for harassing journalist
Mega Millions jackpot grows to record payout, nearly $1B
Oregon man sets house on fire, shoots at firefighters, before shooting self

Photo Gallery

 
2,000-year-old stone inscription on display in Jerusalem

Latest News

U.N. report: Detaining migrant children harms their mental health
EU orders Poland to stop forcing retirement of high court justices
Manafort to be sentenced for bank, tax fraud in February
People with good spatial memory are better at smelling
Exorcism planned to ward off planned 'witch curse' for Kavanaugh
 
Back to Article
/