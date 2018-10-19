Royal Navy personnel embarked on the USS Essex to observe and familiarize themselves with F-35B flight operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Jackson)

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Saab's communication platform has been enlisted to help Britain's Royal Navy interconnect its communication technology.

QinetiQ, a British defense technology contractor, announced on Thursday that it will use Saab's integrated communications platform, TactiCall at its shore-based information facility, or SIF, in Portsdown.

TactiCall enables efficient switching between different communication setups which aids SIF's own testing capability.

The TactiCall installation at the SIF is a compact system with four operator positions and a management server.

The Royal Navy first used TactiCall during its Information Warrior communication testing exercise last spring.

"We first provided TactiCall to the SIF as part of Saab's support for the Royal Navy's 'Information Warrior' Exercise in April 2018," said Ellen Molin, senior vice president and head of Saab's business Support and Services. "It proved its value then and this decision by QinetiQ to make TactiCall part of the everyday operations demonstrates that users quickly see the benefits it brings."