Marines with VMAQ-2 are taking part in the final EA-6B Prowler deployment before the final six aircraft in the U.S. military inventory are retired. Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Jose Diaz

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Northrop Grumman has received an award from the U.S. Navy and the Australian government to perform various systems upgrades to several aircraft.

The deal, an indefinite contract announced Wednesday by the Pentagon, is valued at $697 million.

Under the terms, Northrop will upgrade the system configuration sets for the EA-18G Growler and systems for the Airborne Electronic Attack and Electronic Warfare. Among many features on the EA-18G are electronic jammers that allow it to block enemy radar detection.

The contractor will also give a final upgrade to the system for the EA-6B Prowler, a long-range, all-weather aircraft that came into use during the tail end of the Vietnam War. The Navy plans to retire the EA-6B in 2019.

The Navy obligated nearly $1 million toward the contract at the time of the award, and those funds will expire at the end of the fiscal 2019.

Work on the contract will take place in California, Maryland, New York and Illinois, and is expected to deliver in October 2023.