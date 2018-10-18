Oct. 18 (UPI) -- LGS Innovations was awarded a contract on Wednesday from the U.S. Navy to perform services on unmanned vehicles used by it and the Special Operations Command.

The two-year, $15.6 million contract, has an option for three additional years that could increase its value to $35 million.

Under the deal, the Colorado-based contractor will provide engineering services, materials and training, along with testing and support for operation systems used in payloads for unmanned aerial vehicles operated by the Navy and U.S. Special Operations Command.

Work on the contract will be performed in Colorado, New Jersey and Maryland, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 16, 2020. The contract could extend through 2023, however, if the three-year option is exercised.

LGS will receive funding as it is sent work orders. The anticipated types funding include Navy operations and maintenance, other procurement, and research, development, test and evaluation funds, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.