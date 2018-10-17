The U.S. Navy has awarded a contract to support pre-production work for Expeditionary Sea Base 6. Pictured, the USNS Henry J. Kaiser and expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller. Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Clay/U.S. Navy

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy has awarded a $136.8 million indefinite-quantity contract to General Dynamics to support pre-production activity on Expeditionary Sea Base 6.

The deal, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, tasks General Dynamics with procurement of long lead time material, pre-production and engineering support for development of ESB 6.

The contract enables the company to purchase ship sets for integrated propulsion, main diesel generator engines, propeller and shafting, integrated bridge electronics, centrifugal pumps, fuel and lube oil purifiers and steering gear components.

General Dynamics has been obligated $65.9 million at the time of the award from fiscal 2018 Navy shipbuilding and conversion funds, which will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Expeditionary Sea Base 6's 784-foot-long design can support MH-53 and MH-60 helicopters, along with the MV-22 tilt-rotor aircraft. The ship carries personnel who perform counter-piracy and maritime security operations, and humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions.

Most of the work will take place in Alabama, California, Iowa, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, several other locations, including Busan, Korea. Work on the contract is expected to be completed by May 2019.