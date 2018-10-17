ELTA nabs $55M contract for combat aircraft radars for Asian customer

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Israel Aerospace Industries-subsidiary ELTA Systems has received a contract for $55 million to install Multimode Airborne ELM-2032 Fire Control Radars on newly produced combat aircraft.

IAI announced the contract Tuesday, which was awarded by an unnamed Asian customer. The contract is a repeat order, however, which the company said reflects "the customer's high satisfaction with the radar and ELTA."

The radar will allow fighter aircraft to map objects in SAR mode. Its other modes enable the detection, imaging, and tracking of other aircraft, as well as moving ground and sea objects.

"The Multimode ELM-2032 Airborne Fire Control Radars is a versatile radar and addresses several mission types in a single product," Yoav Turgeman, vice president and chief executive officer at IAI, said in a news release. "Its field of regard, long detection range and accurate tracking provides the pilots with full situation awareness, and its accurate information is used by the aircraft's systems."

"We are excited about winning this contract, and are grateful that our customers consider ELTA's radars as best in its class," Turgeman added.

IAI said the radar is one of the leading types of its kind, and is under use in many countries, because it can be installed on a "variety of airborne fighters."