A Rolls-Royce engine is set up in free-jet mode inside the AEDC C-2 test cell at Arnold Air Force Base in April. Transonic speeds with large volumetric flow rates were recently achieved during free-jet testing of this high-bypass engine, setting a record for free-jet mode engine testing. Photo courtesy of U.S. Air Force

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Rolls-Royce has been awarded a $100 million contract by the U.S. Air Force to develop, demonstrate and transition advanced propulsion technologies.

The contract, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, comes under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to cover phase one of the Advanced Turbine Technologies for Affordable Mission-Capability program.

The Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base awarded the contract to the Rolls-Royce subsidiary North American Technologies-LibertyWorks for work on advanced propulsion, power and thermal technologies that "provides improvement in affordable mission capability." The work will cover legacy and emerging technology needs, the Pentagon said.

Work on the contract will be performed in Indianapolis, Ind., and is expected to be completed by October 2026.

While no funds have been awarded with the award itself, the first task order, for $17,000, has been issued with Air Force fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds.

The Air Force received 54 proposals for the work.