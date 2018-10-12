Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Raytheon's AN/SPY-6(V) Air and Missile Defense Radar, the newest piece of radar for the U.S. Navy, cleared tests in Hawaii last month.

The company announced this week the AN/SPY-6 radar tracked multiple threats at the same time, as well as a ballistic missile through intercept.

It was the first time the radar had achieved the feats. The AN/SPY-6(V) radar rollout has operated at or ahead of its schedule since 2014, Raytheon said.

The radar, currently in active production, is expected to be delivered to the future USS Jack H. Lewis next year.

"AN/SPY-6(V) continues to impress through consistent performance against complex, surrogate threats," said U.S. Navy Captain Seiko Okano, Major Program Manager for Above Water Sensors, Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems. "With production now underway, we're progressing -- with confidence -- toward delivery of this exceptional, game-changing radar, which will transform our naval capabilities for decades to come."

The radar will work with all variants of the Standard Missile-3 and Standard Missile-6, Raytheon said. The company expects it to improve on the range, accuracy and durability of existing radars.