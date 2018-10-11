An F/A-18D Hornet with Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 533, is inspected post-flight during Exercise Forager Fury 18 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, on Sept. 26, 2018. Photo by Lance Cpl. Seth Rosenberg/U.S. Marine Corps

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Boeing has received an order to upgrade existing test stations for servocylinders and electro-hydraulic valves on the F/A-18 A-F and EA-18G aircraft.

The $34 million order, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, is a firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order under a previous contract for Boeing to maintain the test stations.

Specifically, Boeing will obtain "hardware, retrofit kits and upgrades to replace obsolete components and software" in servocylinder test stations and electro-hydraulic valve test stations for all variants of the aircraft.

Work on the contract will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., Chatsworth, Calif., and Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., and is expected to be finished by May 2022.

Fiscal 2018 Navy aircraft procurement funds for the full value of the contract have been obligated with the contract award, with none of the funds expiring at the end of the current fiscal year.