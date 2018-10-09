M777 Howitzer artillery guns fire in this file photo. BAE Systems will deliver 18 of the gun systems to the U.S. Army starting in 2021. Photo courtesy BAE Systems

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Defense Department has contracted BAE Systems to deliver 18 Howitzer artillery guns to the U.S. Army.

The order for M777 155mm Ultra Lightweight Howitzers was announced by BAE Systems in a news release Monday.

The new order will add to the 1,000 M777 guns already used in the Army and Marine Corps and through logistical support contracts from the Defense Department.

The first Howitzer will be delivered to the Army in 2021. BAE Systems did not disclose the terms of the contract.

"This battle-proven capability leverages technical insertions, long-range precision guided munition developments, and flexible mobility options, to make the M777 a very effective artillery technology," Joe Senftle, Vice President and General Manager of Weapon Systems at BAE Systems, said in a statement.

"This order further demonstrates a strong and collaborative working relationship between BAE Systems and the Army."