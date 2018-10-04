A KC-135 Stratotanker, from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., arrives on the flight line at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., on Sept. 12, 2018. Photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Miller/U.S. Air Force

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- SAFRAN Landing Systems has received a $220.2 million contract for KC-135 landing systems remanufacture and supply.

The contract, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, provides for 10 years of refit and resupply for KC-135 heat shields, main wheel, carbon brake, torque tube adjuster, assembly and piston housing.

Work will be performed in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France, and is expected to be complete by September 2028. No funds are being obligated at the time of award.

The KC-135 Stratotanker is the primary aerial refueling platform for the United States Air Force and has been operational with upgrades for more than 60 years.

Aerial refueling extends Air Force aircraft ranges allowing greater endurance. It also provides aerial refueling to Navy, Marine Corps and allied aircraft. The KC-135 is also capable of medical evacuations and medical pallet supply.

The KC-135 can carry up to 83,000 pounds of cargo including passengers. There are currently 396 of the aircraft in service with the Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve.

The plane is expected to be replaced by the similar but more modern KC-46 Pegasus due to aging and obsolescence.