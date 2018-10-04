Boeing to provide technical services for F/A-18 variants

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, with Strike Fighter Squadron 151, makes an approach to land on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Rosencrans/U.S. Navy

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Boeing has received a $62.7 million contract for F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G aircraft inspections, modifications and F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G Inner Wing Panel modifications and repairs.

The refitting for the F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G will restore aircraft and IWP service life, the Department of Defense said Wednesday when it announced the contract.

Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Fla., St. Louis, Mo., and Lemoore, Calif., and is expected to be completed in September 2019. Funds will be obligated on individual orders.

The F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet is the primary carrier and land-based multi-role fighter of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. It has been widely exported and is expected to serve for decades to come alongside the F-35.

The E/A-18G Growler is an electronic warfare jamming and anti-radar variant of the series.