Raytheon receives contract for new AEGIS radars

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Raytheon has received a $22.7 million contract for engineering, travel costs and other services for AN/SPY-6 Air and Missile Defense Radar production.

The AMDR is being developed for air defense requirements of several classes of ships. The suite includes a S-Band and X-band radar and a Radar Suite Controller. AMDR is capable of long range conventional radar, exoatmospheric detection, tracking and identification of ballistic missiles and defense operations against threats.

Work on the contract, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, will be performed in Marlborough, Mass., and is expected to be completed by November 2018. Navy fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion and fiscal 2018 research, development, technology and evaluation funding in the amount of $13 million will be obligated at time of award.

The system is built in a modular method called Radar Modular Assemblies. The RMA is a self-contained radar in a 2'x2'x2' container. The individual radar RMAs can be grouped together to meet the requirements of vessels in a scalable fashion.

The AMDR will initially be installed on the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, which currently mounts the AEGIS weapons system for air and missile defense.

Raytheon says that a full array is 30 times more sensitive to incoming radar than the current AN/SPY-1D(V) system on AEGIS ships. The company claims that the radar is highly resistant to jamming and other types of electronic warfare.

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer is one of the primary surface combatants of the U.S. fleet. The AEGIS system mounted on it is one of the most advanced naval air defense systems in the world.