M1 contracted for T-6, T-38 training aircraft services

A T-6 Texan II training aircraft during takeoff at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Texas. Photo by Randy Martin/12th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs/U.S. Air Force

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- M1 Support Services has received a $71.3 million contract modification for pilot and maintenance training for the T-6 and T-38 training aircraft for the U.S. Air Force.

The modification, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, exercises the third option for T-6 and T-38 pilot training. It includes T-38 Introduction to Fighter Fundamentals aircraft maintenance.

The new modification brings the total value of the contract to $202.4 million.

Work will be performed at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, and is expected to be complete by September 2019. Air Force fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds will be obligated at the time of award.

The T-6 Texan is one of the primary training aircraft used by the U.S. Air Force, with over 900 delivered since it was introduced. It has several variants, including a ground attack version and a light defense version.

The T-38 Talon is a twin engine supersonic jet trainer used by the U.S. Air Force and Navy. Many other NATO nations use the aircraft for training as well. The T-38 has been a standard jet training aircraft for over 50 years.