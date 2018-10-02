Trending Stories

3 people killed in Pennsylvania car explosion
On This Day: Thurgood Marshall sworn in as Supreme Court justice
Amazon raises minimum wage to $15 for all U.S. workers
U.S.-China tensions rise over South China Sea warships
New U.S. policy requires same-sex U.N. diplomats to marry for visa

Photo Gallery

 
Jews celebrate high holy days in Jerusalem

Latest News

Cyclist collides with kangaroo on Australian road
South Korea man who praised North while drinking found 'not guilty'
India police face public outrage after Apple executive shot dead
Truck pulls over due to sheep on the roof
Wrong-ticket lottery mistake wins Indiana man $703,588
 
Back to Article
/