U.S., Phillipines conduct KAMANDAG 2 military exercise

A Philippine marine (left) attempts a lay-up while playing basketball during KAMANDAG 2 in Ternate, Cavite, Philippines, on Sept. 23, 2018. KAMANDAG 2 is a routine training exercise that allows Marines to support the humanitarian interests of the United States' Philippine partners. Photo by Pfc. Kaleb Martin/U.S. Marine Corps

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade and the Philippines armed forces began exercise KAMANDAG 2 at Subic Bay International Airport on Monday.

KAMANDAG 2 will be performed October 1-10 at several locations on and off the island of Luzon in the Philippines. In addition to the United States and the Philippines, Japan will be participating in the exercise.

The Philippine-led exercise will include military-to-military exchanges with U.S. forces, with the focus primarily on counter-terrorism and disaster relief.

KAMANDAG 2 is meant to enhance cooperation and interoperability between Philippine and the U.S. military. Exercises will include humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, an amphibious landing, live fires, close air support, survival training, urban operation and combat medical training.

"In its first iteration last year, KAMANDAG gave rise to many inaugural advancements between our militaries," Brig. Gen. Christopher A. McPhillips, commanding general for the 3rd MEB, said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to all that we're going to achieve together this year."

The exercise will include community relations events such as engineering and construction projects such as a school and two daycare centers in Ternate, Cavite. U.S. and Philippine military medical teams will teach hundreds of Ternate residents about medical skills like CPR and dental hygiene.

KAMANDAG is an acronym for the Filipino phrase "Kaagapay Ng Mga Mandirigma Ng Dagat," which translates to "Cooperation of Warriors of the Sea."