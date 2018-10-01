BAE to provide Paladin 155mm artillery systems for U.S. Army

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- BAE Systems Land & Armaments was awarded a $215.8 contract for production of the M109A7 Self-Propelled Howitzer and the M992A3 Carrier Ammunition Tracked vehicles.

Work on the contract, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, will be performed in York, Pa., with an estimated completion date of January 2021. Army fiscal 2018 procurement funds in the amount of $215.8 million were obligated at the time of award.

The M109A7 Paladin is a self-propelled tacked 155mm artillery system designed to accompany mechanized units and provide fire support on a shoot-and-move basis.

It has a crew of six and can fire many types of rounds from it's M126 howitzer, ranging from standard high explosive to field artillery scatterable mines.

The M992A3 functions as a modern version of the caisson and can carry up to 95 rounds of ammunition. It's mission is to accompany mechanized artillery for resupply.

The M992A3 is armored and tracked, giving it mobility and survivability compared to its predecessors. The Paladin has been widely exported and remains the standard self-propelled 155mm artillery system of the U.S. following the cancellation of the follow-up Crusader system.