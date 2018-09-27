A M1A2 Abrams tank with C Co. 2nd Battalion 7th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division moves to defensive positions during company Situational Training Exercises. Photo by Capt. Scott Kuhn/U.S. Army

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- General Dynamics Ordnance & Tactical Systems has received a $20 million contract modification for 120mm M1002 tank training ammunition.

Work on the contract, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, will be performed in St. Petersburg, Fla., with an estimated completion date of June 2020. Army fiscal 2017 procurement funds in the amount of $20 million were obligated at the time of award.

The 120mm M1002 Target Practice Multipurpose Tracer training round is designed to emulate the M830A1 High Explosive Anti-Tank Multipurpose Tracer round.

The M1002 has a dummy air/ground switch and provides the same ballistic parameters and time-of-flight of the M830A1 for training purposes.

Safety features include a tailcone stabilizer which limits the overall flight range to under 8 kilometers, reducing the requirement for extreme range fans.

The 120mm M830A1 is a standard round on M1A1 and M1A2 variants of the Abrams battle tank. The round is composed of a stabilized steel body with fins which are canted and impart spin to the projectile.

A copper shaped charge is designed to blow a hole in heavy armor on enemy tanks, spraying fragmentation called spalling into the crew compartment. Related effects can detonate fuel and ammunition, causing fires and explosions which would destroy the tank. The munition can also be used against fortifications, buildings and other hardened targets.

