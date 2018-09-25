Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, of Moorestown, N.J., has received a $78.3 million contract modification for the AEGIS Combat System Advanced Capability Build 20.

The modification includes the AEGIS Combat System Engineering Agent program for design, development, integration, test and delivery of the upgrades.

Work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., and is expected to be completed by December 2021. Navy fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amount of $8.6 million will be obligated at time of award.

The AEGIS system is a complete weapons system based off of the AN/SPY-1 phased array automated radar. It is capable of tracking more than 100 targets at once. The command and decision element of its targeting system can interpret and prioritize incoming targets based on range and threat level.

RELATED Japan successfully tests ballistic missile defense system

It is primarily used for targeting the MK 41 Vertical Launch System, which can launch surface-to-air missiles like Standard-class and Tomahawk cruise missiles. The variants of the Standard surface-to-air missiles can target everything from ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, aircraft, to surface vessels. It also plays a key role in anti-submarine operations.

The AEGIS is mounted on Ticonderoga-class cruisers and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers in U.S. service. Many types of the system have been exported to allied nations.

There are currently 84 U.S. Navy vessels equipped with the AEGIS system. Three more are projected to enter service in 2018.

RELATED BAE lands contract for modernization and repair of the USS Gettysburg