L-3 receives contract for Bradley, MLRS transmissions

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- L-3 Communications has received a $43 million contract for transmissions for the Bradley Fighting Vehicle and Multiple Launch Rocket Systems.

The contract provides for 184 Hydro Mechanically Propelled Transmissions for both the Bradley and MLRS, as well as associated parts, the Department of Defense said Monday in announcing the award.

Work will be performed in Muskegon, Mich., with an estimated completion date of May 2020. Army fiscal 2017 and 2018 procurement funds in the amount of $43 million were obligated at the time of award.

The M2 Bradley is the primary tracked armored infantry fighting vehicle of the U.S. Army and has been produced in many variants such as the M3 Cavalry Fighting Vehicle.

Standard models have a crew of three plus up to six fully equipped troops and are armed with a 25mm Bushmaster autocannon, TOW anti-tanks missiles and machine guns. Combat engineer, air-defense and command-and-control variants have also been produced.

The M270 MLRS is a tracked mobile rocket launcher vehicle designed to shower targets with unguided rockets, including submunitions or launch-guided battlefield missiles for precision strikes.

The M270 MLRS is widely used by NATO members and other allied nations. They are the primary rocket artillery systems of the U.S. Army and Marine Corps, in addition to the HIMARS battlefield missile.