An Air Force loadmaster from the 62nd Airlift Wing at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., directs the loading of an M1151 Humvee, or HMMWV, onto a C-17 Globemaster III on May 7, 2018. Photo by Staff Sgt. Chris McCullough/U.S. Army

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Oshkosh Defense has received a $35.3 million contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle parts.

Work on the contract will be performed in Wisconsin and New Jersey, with an estimated September 2021 completion date. Fiscal 2018 through 2021 Army working capital funds will be appropriated upon award, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The M1151 HMMWV is a four-wheeled vehicle designed as a troop and weapons carrier. Modern variants are capable of receiving a variety of armor upgrades and include a ring-turret for medium and heavy weapons such as machine guns, automatic grenade launchers and anti-tank weapons.

Other versions have been produced to serve as light cargo carriers, ambulances and command-and-control vehicles. It has served as the standard utility vehicle for the U.S. military for decades and has been widely exported.

The HMMWV is slated to be phased out of front-line service in the U.S. in favor of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle due to its vulnerability to improvised explosive devices. IEDs have been the primary killer of U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq and Afghanistan. It will, however, remain in service for support operations with U.S. forces.