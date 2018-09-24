American Ordinance to supply artillery ammunition to Austria, Lebanon

U.S. soldiers perform squad drills with a M198 155mm howitzer while preparing for a live fire mission exercise during exercise Saber Guardian at the Cincu Training Center, Cincu, Romania, on July 11, 2017. Photo by Pfc. Keion Jackson/U.S. Army

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- American Ordnance has received a $56.9 million contract modification for foreign military sales of 155mm HE projectile M795 TNT rounds.

The contract, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, provides ammunition to Austria and Lebanon. Work will be performed in Middleton, Iowa, with an estimated completion date of December 2021.

The M795 is a 155mm high explosive artillery round that has longer range than the earlier M107. It is used for conventional fire support and is capable of deploying field artillery scatterable mines.

The M795 is constructed of steel, designed for fragmentation effects and is capable of being set for airbursts for better targeting of infantry in open positions.

The 155mm is a standard round for heavy mobile and towed artillery used by countries across the world. The order will be used in platforms such as Austia's GC-45 h and Lebanon's M198 howitzers.