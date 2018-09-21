Sikorsky contracted for CH-53K King Stallion spares

The first CH-53K King Stallion lands on the flight line at Marine Corps Air Station New River in North Carolina on May 16, 2018. Photo by Sgt. Matthew Callahan/U.S. Marine Corps

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Sikorsky Aircraft has received a $58.4 million order for the procurement of 866 spare parts for the repair and maintenance of CH-53K Lot 2 production.

Work on the contract, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, will be performed in Stratford, Conn., Longueuil, Quebec, Canada, Redmond, Wash., and other locations inside and outside the continental United States.

Work is expected to be completed in January 2021. Navy fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $58.4 million will be obligated at time of award.

The CH-53K King Stallion is an upgrade to the series of Sea Stallion heavy-lift helicopters that have been in use for over 50 years. The Sea Stallion saw extensive action during the Vietnam War and has served as a staple of naval aviation.

The King Stallion is meant for transporting humanitarian aid, combat troops and medical evacuations. It can also be used for special forces operations and combat search and rescue.

The King Stallion can carry up to 27,000 pounds of external sling load, including artillery pieces and Humvee utility vehicles. Its cabin is capable of carrying 463L pallets for cargo transportation.