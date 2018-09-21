A U.S. Marine fires a FGM-148 Javelin, a shoulder-fired anti-tank missile, at his target during a live fire demonstration near At Tanf Garrison, Syria, on September 7, 2018. Photo by Cpl. Carlos Lopez/U.S. Marine Corps

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV has received a $27.6 million contract modification for foreign military sales of the Javelin anti-tank missile.

The contract, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, calls for full rate production of the Javelin weapons system for delivery to Australia, Estonia, Lithuania, Turkey, Taiwan and Ukraine.

Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of August 2021. Army fiscal 2018 procurement funds in the amount of $27.6 million were obligated at the time of award.

The Javelin, a product of a joint venture by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, is a man-portable infrared guided missile launcher in use by the United States and has been widely exported. The weapon uses a one-shot missile canister that is attached to a reusable Command Launch Unit for acquiring and engaging targets.

The Javelin is a "fire-and-forget" weapon that uses its own independent seeker head after launch, rather than requiring the user to maintain lock until the missile strikes the target. The CLU can be used independently of the missile as a thermal surveillance tool.

The missile is capable of a "pop-up" attack where it can target a tank from above, allowing it to penetrate the thinner armor on top of the vehicles' turret. It is also able to target low-flying helicopters under some circumstances.