The EOtech holographic sight, with clip-on magnifier, is designed to be mounted on assault rifles. Photo courtesy of EOtech

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- L-3 Communications EOTech has received a $23.6 million contract for Miniature Aiming System Day Optics close quarter combat sights and clip-on magnifiers for U.S. Special Operations Command.

Work on the contract, announced by the Department of Defense on Thursday, will be performed in Ann Arbor, Mich., and is expected to be completed by September 2028. Department of Defense fiscal 2018 procurement funding in the amount of $308,570 will be obligated at time of award.

The Miniature Aiming System Day Optic is a holographic sight that is designed for reflexive aiming during close quarters combat.

The clip-on magnifier allows the sight to be used at greater ranges. It requires no tools for zeroing and maintains the sights reflexive nature. It can be installed at need when longer range optics are required to complement the holographic sight.

Holographic sights are designed to be used in close-range situations and give a projected image that remains on target regardless of the angle the user's sight picture may be. They are used by military and law enforcement around the world on carbines, with some models for handguns.