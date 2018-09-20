Northrop Grumman tapped for conversion of anti-radiation missiles

The AGM-88E AARGM anti-radiation missile, used by the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and Italian air force, pictured on display. Photo courtesy of Orbital ATK

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems has received a $22 million contract modification for Lot 7 Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile production.

The modification, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, provides for conversion of U.S. AGM-88B High Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles into 29 AGM-88E AARGM all-up-rounds for Italy, as well as three for the U.S. Navy.

The contract includes the procurement of AARGM full-rate production Lot 7 manufacturing, delivery, spare parts and deployment. Work will be performed in Northridge, Calif., Ridgecrest, Calif., and Sanguinetto, Italy. Work is expected to be completed in March 2020.

Navy fiscal 2016 weapons procurement funds, Navy fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds, and non-U.S. Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $22 million will be obligated at time of award, with $583,629 set to expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The AGM-88E Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile is designed to attack enemy air-defense systems by tracking and destroying their radars, allowing follow-up attacks to strike their associated missiles and guns.

The weapon is used by the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and Italian air force. It is compatible with the F/A-18 Hornet, Tornado, EA-18G, F-16 , EA-6B, F-35 fighter and other electronic warfare aircraft.