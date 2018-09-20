Lockheed Martin receives contract modification for sub imaging system

AN/BVY-1 Integrated Submarine Imaging System mounted on the Virginia-class attack submarine USS West Virginia. Photo by Lt. Katherine Diener/Commander, Submarine Group Ten

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems in Manassas, Va., has received a $132.3 million contract modification for engineering services to the AN/BVY-1 Integrated Submarine Imaging System.

Work will be performed in Manassas,Va., Syracuse, N.Y.; Virginia Beach, Va.; Northampton, Mass., and other locations in the continental U.S. Work is expected to be completed by September 2022.

Navy fiscal 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 shipbuilding and conversion, procurement and fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amount of $11.5 million will be obligated at time of award.

The AN/BVY-1 is designed to replace existing periscope systems with high-definition fiber optic imaging systems in place of conventional optics.

It includes infrared imaging, fire control in both active and passive modes, intelligence analysis tools, recording and networking with other Navy and allied ships.