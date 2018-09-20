NGS surveillance footage of Islamabad, Pakistan. BAE Systems has been selected by NGA to provide analysis and support for the agency's three Janus programs. Photo courtesy of the NGS/U.S. Air Force

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has issued contracts worth up to $1.52 billion to BAE Systems for information services and to improve real-time access to data collected by the agency from satellite data.

The contracts fall under the three Janus programs that include Geomatics Precise Imagery, Geography and Geomatics Elevation. All three contracts will be valid for 10 years.

"Policy-makers, warfighters, intelligence professionals, and first responders all depend on accurate geospatial data," Kevin Malone, vice president and general manager of Analytics Systems at BAE Systems, said in a press release.

"In an increasingly complex and fast-paced world, the demand is rising and timelines decreasing. Janus positions NGS to meet these expectations," Malone said.

Work will be performed at BAE Systems facilities in Mt. Laurel, N.J., Pittsburgh, Pa., St. Louis, Mo., and Rome, N.Y.

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency is responsible for a wide range of intelligence and combat support surveillance. It is also used for monitoring natural disasters and helping coordination and communication efforts.