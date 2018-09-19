Sept. 19 (UPI) -- DynCorp International of Fort Worth, Texas, has received a $173.2 million for a modification to an existing contract for T-34, T-44 and T-6 training aircraft support.

The contract, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, provides for depot-level maintenance and logistics support for 16 T-34 Mentor, 54 T-44 Pegasus, and 287 T-6 Texan aircraft designed for training pilots in basc flight skills.

Work will be performed in Corpus Christi, Texas, Milton, Fla., Pensacola, Fla., and other locations within the continental United States. It is expected to be completed in September 2019. Funds will be obligated based on each task order as they are issued.

The Beechcraft T-34 Mentor is a light single-engine turboprop that with upgrades has seen service for more than six decades. The T-44 Pegasus is a twin-engine model with a similar mission.

The T-6 Texan is also a single-engine turboprop used to train U.S. and U.K. pilots dating back to World War II. It has been upgraded many times and is still in large-scale active service.