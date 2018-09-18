Sept. 18 (UPI) -- The University of Southern California Information Sciences Institute in Los Angeles, Calif., has been awarded an $8 million contract for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's Circuit Realization at Faster Timescales program.

The modification to a previous contract, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, brings the total value of the contract to $28 million, up from $20 million.

Work will be performed at Marina Del Ray, Calif., with an expected completion date of December 2019. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1.7 million are being obligated at time of award.

The CRAFT program is meant to shorten the design cycle for customized circuits to months rather than years, provide frameworks for when new fabrication plants are built and create a database for technology development.

The program is designed to make it easier for smaller, less expensive teams to reconfigure and update computer and circuitry systems for a large range of military equipment. This includes drones, information-sharing systems and man-portable battery systems.