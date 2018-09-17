Gen Dyn contracted for Hydra aerial rockets

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- General Dynamics has received a $44.4 million contract for foreign military sales of Hydra rockets for Afghanistan, Nigeria, Australia, Lebanon and Philippines.

Work on the contract, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, will be performed in Williston, Vt., with an estimated completion date of March 2021. Army, foreign military sales and Department of Defense fiscal 2010, 2016, 2017 and 2018 procurement funds in the combined amount of $44.4 million were obligated at the time of the award.

The Hydra rocket is a 2.75 diameter aerial unguided rocket used by the United States and other countries across the world. It can carry several kinds of warheads and some more recent versions feature guidance systems.

The munition can be mounted on most aircraft using attachable multiple-rocket pods and can be fired in volleys out to over 10 kilometers.

Models of the Hydra system have been in use since 1948 with many upgrades. It is a standard weapon for ground attack aircraft and helicopters for dozens of nations. It has seen extensive use in the Korean and Vietnam wars, as well as other conflicts.