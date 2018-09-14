Capt. Andrew “Dojo” Olson, F-35 Heritage Flight Team commander and pilot pulls a tactical pitch in an F-35A Lightning II during the Chicago Air and Water Show in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 18, 2018. Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook/U.S. Air Force

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- United Technologies Pratt & Whitney Military Engines United Technologies has received contracts totaling $454 million for procurement and services for engines on the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter.

The two contract awards, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, cover services for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense participants and foreign military sales customers.

The first contract, valued at $266 million, provides for administrative labor that includes logistics, administration, supplies, logistics services, support equipment for depot maintenance facilities, mockup engines and testing in support of the F-35.

The second contract, coming in at $187 million, covers spare parts such as initial spare modules and other equipment for the F-35's F135 engine.

The majority of work on both contracts will be performed in East Hartford, Conn., with work on the administrative labor contract is expected to be completed in September 2012, with work for the spare parts contract scheduled for an October 2021 finish. Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement, non-U.S. DoD participant and FMS funds in the amount of $454 million across both contracts has been obligated at the time of award.

The F-35 is a 5th-generation multi-role stealth fighter that is is being acquired by the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps to replace and supplement much of their air fleets. Partner nations such as Japan, the United KIngdom, Australia and others are participating in the program.

Three different variants are being produced to meet the needs of each service, and international customers, and is expected to enter full service and production over the next several years.

The aircraft is anticipated to serve as the primary U.S. stealth fighter platform alongside the F-22 Raptor for decades to come.