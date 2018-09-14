F-35A Lightning II test aircraft assigned to the 31st Test Evaluation Squadron from Edwards Air Force Base in California released AIM-120 AMRAAM and AIM-9X missiles at QF-16 targets during a live-fire test over an Air Force range in the Gulf of Mexico on June 12, 2018. Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Jackson/U.S. Air Force

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Raytheon Missile Systems has received a $24.7 million contract for the procurement of spares, containers, and materials to refurbish and repair AIM-9X infrared missile and Captive Air Training Missiles.

The contract, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, provides for four active optical target detectors and radio frequency data links, four tactical guidance units, eight CATM guidance units, five containers, one Block I propulsion steering section, one Block 2 PSS, five all-up-round containers and 19 Block 2 EUs for the Navy.

The contract also covers two AOTDs, two guidance units, 12 CATM guidance units, six AOTD containers, one Block I PSS and two Block 2 PSSs for the Air Force.

Work will be performed in Cheshire, Conn., Tucson, Ariz., Tewksbury, Mass., Valencia, Calif., Goleta, Calif., Heilbronn, Germany, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and other locations in the continental United States. Work is expected to be completed by March 2021.

Navy fiscal 2016 weapons procurement, Navy and Air Force fiscal 2017 and 2018 weapons procurement, and Navy and Air Force fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $20.3 million will be obligated at time of award.

The AIM-9X Block II is the latest version of the Sidewinder short-range infrared missile system, which has been in service since 1956. Variants of the Sidewinder are in use by the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and over 40 countries.

The AIM-9X features an imaging infrared targeting system with a electro-optical target detector. It is all-aspect, meaning it can target aircraft from any angle. It can also be used by surface-to-air platforms with no special modifications. It is compatible with the U.S. Army ground based multi-mission launcher.

The Captive Air Training Missiles is designed to simulate the weight and operations of the AIM-120 AMRAAM radar-guided missile for training purposes. The AMRAAM has a range of over 100 miles and uses a active-radar seeker.

Ground versions of the AMRAAM have been adopted in several systems in the U.S. and allied nations. It is one of the more capable air-to-air and surface-to-air missiles in service and is colloquially referred to as the "Slammer."