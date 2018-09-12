Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Armtec Defense Products has received a $35.9 million contract modification for the production and delivery of M231/M232 combustible case cartridges.

The Coachella, Calif.-based company will conduct work and receive funding on an order-by-order basis before an estimated completion date of May 2020.

The M231/M232A1 MACS is used as the propelling charge system for 155mm howitzer artillery. It uses a "build-a-charge" customizable system, which consists of two configurations of charges. The M231 is used either singularly or in pairs and the M232A1 is used in combinations of three to five charges.

Different charge levels are a standard part of both mortars and artillery, allowing for more precise ranging. MACS is meant to leave no residue in the cannon, improving reliability and reducing the chance of accidents. It also requires no cutting and tying of powder charge bags like those found in older artillery.

The M109 Paladin self-propelled 155mm howitzer and the M777 towed howitzer are the standard heavy artillery of the U.S. military and have been widely exported. They are capable of using rocket-assisted projectiles for increased range. Nuclear rounds for the guns were fielded during the Cold War but have since been retired.