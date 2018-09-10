M28 transport plane makes transatlantic flight from Poland to Ecuadorian Army

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- An M28 short takeoff and landing aircraft from a PZL Mielec facility in Poland owned by Sikorsky has arrived in Ecuador following a transatlantic flight.

The twin-engine turboprop will provide the Ecuadorian Army's requirement for transport aircraft that can handle rough landing ground and weather.

The Ecuadorian Army contracted for the aircraft in April. PZL Mielec provided the training for pilots and maintenance personnel. A Polish flight crew piloted the aircraft nearly 8,400 miles with stops in Iceland, Greenland, Canada, the United States and Central America. It was received in Shell Mera by the Ecuadorian Army.

"The M28 aircraft's powerful turboprop engines, a large cabin with clamshell rear door, and the airframe rugged structural characteristics, will give the Ecuadorian Army a highly versatile short takeoff and landing platform with which to perform multiple types of missions in diverse climates," Sikorsky regional executive for Latin America Adam Schierholz said.

The M28 Skytruck is a light transport and passenger plane designed for short, rough runways and extreme heat and cold. It comes in several variants, including a maritime patrol and surveillance model.

The plane was originally a Soviet Aeroflot model designed to replace the older An-2 transport biplane.The original plane dates back to 1969. Updates versions began being produced in Poland in 1984.