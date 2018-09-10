The HMAS Anzac guided missile frigate is now docked at BAE Systems' Henderson facility for upgrades. Photo courtesy of the Royal Australian Navy

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- BAE Systems Australia is upgrading a third ANZAC-class ship at it's Henderson port facility as part of fleet modernization efforts ahead of Hunter Class frigates entering service.

The Mid Life Capability Assurance Program upgrade is being performed at Henderson by the Warship Asset Management Agreement Alliance program of the Australian department of defense.

The HMAS ANZAC will join the Perth and Arunta in upgrades of its environmental systems, engines, air-search radar and communications.

"The upgrade of the ANZAC fleet, through our role in the WAMA alliance, demonstrates the breadth and depth of work that BAE Systems Australia has done to date in the sustainment of the ANZAC class fleet over more than two decades," Gabby Costigan, chief executive of BAE Systems Australia, said in a press release.

"BAE Systems is an Australian industry leader in maritime sustainment. We are very proud of the skilled workforce capacity that we have grown to meet the technical challenges of maritime sustainment," Costigan said.

HMAS Arunta is the first to undergo the modernization program with a new air-search radar mast to be installed by the end of October. The Arunta will undergo sea trials following over a year of refits in 2019.

The Anzac-class is a frigate capable of air defense, surface and undersea warfare operations. Eight ships are currently in service. It can carry MH-60 helicopters and a wide-range or surface-to-air and anti-submarine sensors and weapons. They have been in service since 1996.

The Hunter-class frigate is currently being designed and is anticipated to start entering service in the late 2020's. It will feature advanced anti-submarine warfare systems, surface-to-air and surface to surface missiles aboard a Mk41 vertical launch system, guns and torpedoes.