Sept. 7 (UPI) -- General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding has received a $218.7 million contract for maintenance and upgrades on the USS Bonhomme Richard.

This contract, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, includes options that could bring the total value of the contract to $249.2 million. Fiscal 2018 operations, maintenance and procurement funds in the amount of $218.7 million will be obligated at time of award. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed by May 2020.

The USS Bonhomme Richard is the third ship of its name, based off of John Paul Jones famed frigate during the Revolutionary War. The ship's motto is "I have not yet begun to fight."

It is a Wasp-class Landing Helicopter Dock amphibious assault ship designed to deploy helicopters, landing craft, supplies and personnel. It is capable of carrying most of a Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The vessel is capable of servicing and launching AV-8B Harriers and in the future F-35B Lightning II vertical take off and launch stealth aircraft. Eight of of the Wasp-class are currently active.

The Bonhomme Richard was the last amphibious assault ship to be commissioned by Navy in the 20th century, and celebrated the 20th anniversary of its commissioning on August 16.