Sept. 7 (UPI) -- ATK Launch Systems in Corrine, Ut, has received a $86.4 million contract for engineering services of the Minuteman and Peacekeeper intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The contract provides for component testing, evaluation, engineering support and disposal for all stages of Minuteman and Peacekeeper systems.

Work will be performed in Promontory, Utah, and Utah Test and Training Range. Air Force fiscal year 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $637,194 will be obligated at the time of award.

The missile components will be repurposed for resale and use in commercial space flight operations for satellite launches and other uses.

RELATED Boeing proposes designs for new ICBM deterrent

The Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles form a key part of the U.S. nuclear deterrent and is the only land-based ICBM in U.S. service.

The Peacekeeper, also known as the MX, was made in small numbers during the 1980's as a first strike missile capable of carrying up to 10 nuclear warheads to destroy Soviet missile silos.

The Peacekeeper was expensive, unreliable and was seen by the Soviet Union as a highly aggressive weapon designed for preemptive nuclear war. The Peacekeeper was deactivated following the START II arms control treaty with Russia from 2002 to 2005.

RELATED Lockheed receives contract for missile warning satellites