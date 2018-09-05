The Navy has contracted with Foster-Miller for the Man Transportable Robotic System MK2 bomb-disposal robot. Photo courtesy of Foster-Miller

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Foster-Miller has received a $10.9 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to exercise an option for support of the Man Transportable Robotic System MK2 robotic systems program.

Support services covered by the contract, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, include depot level repair, quality control, metrics, Catalog Ordering Logistics Tracking System data and other support for the MTRS MK 2 series.

Work will be performed in Waltham, Mass., and is expected to be finished by August 2019. No funding has been obligated at time of award.

The MTRS provides a stand-off capability to locate, identify and clear landmines, unexploded ordnance and improvised explosive devices. It can also be equipped with chemical or biological weapons sensors as a scanning device.

It is controlled by a remote handheld device and can be integrated with several platforms, allowing commanders to coordinate a larger search for threats.