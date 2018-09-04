Creech Airmen display the MQ-9 Reaper at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. for the 2018 Tampa Bay Airfest, May 12-13, 2018. Photo by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens/U.S. Air Force

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Raytheon has received a $281.9 million contract action for DAS-4 targeting system production and upgrades for the U.S Air Force.

The contract, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, provides for 127 AN/DAS-4 Multi-Spectral Targeting System Model B high definition/target location accuracy turrets, upgrades of 40 DAS-1A systems to DAS-4 standards, spares and production support.

Work will be conducted in McKinney, Texas, and is expected to be completed by September 2020. Air Force fiscal 2016-18 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $450 are available upon award, though only half has been obligated at this time, the Pentagon said.

The AN/DAS-4 is the newest variant of the Multi-Spectral Targeting System. The MTS series are used on a variety of airborne systems like the MQ-9 Reaper, MH-60 Seahawk helicopters, armed C-130 Hercules transport aircraft and other platforms.

The system uses diode lasers to designate targets for weapon systems from either the mounting aircraft or for weapons launched from other aircraft. It has the ability to track moving targets and uses four high-definition electro-optical and infrared cameras for identification.

It can also be used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions such as those performed by unmanned aerial vehicles.