Lockheed to provide F-35 spare parts for Marine Corps, Navy

An F-35 Lightning II from the 61st Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., takes off from Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore., on Aug. 21, 2018. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brandon Boyd/142nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs/U.S. Air National Guard

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has received an $81 million modification to a previously issued contract for delivery of spare parts for the F-35 Lightning II.

The modification, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, provides for the procurement for initial spares for the F-35 Lightning II aircraft, Marine Corps quick engine change kits and consumable equipment for delivery of the aircraft to the Navy and Marine Corps.

Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, El Segundo, Calif., Owego, N.Y., Samlesbury, and other locations across the United States, as well as some in the United Kingdom. The program is expected to be completed by December 2023.

Navy and Marine Corps fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $81 million will be obligated at time of award, the Pentagon said in its announcement.

The F-35 is a 5th-generation stealth fighter that is is being purchased by the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps to replace and support a large percentage of their air fleets. Partner nations such as Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia and others are participating in the program.

Production of the F-35 for the U.S. and other militaries has slowly ramped up in the last two years, with several nations starting to receive the aircraft, and the United States beginning to integrate it into operations.