Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy has awarded Lockheed Martin a $500 million, seven-year contract to build and deliver more than 200 electronic Consolidated Automated Support Systems.

The system is designed to improve aircraft readiness. The new contract, announced by Lockheed on Tuesday, follows a Navy CASS contract awarded in 2000 to Lockheed Martin that was worth $287 million.

eCASS is designed to detect minor flaws and defects in avionics and other systems before they become larger, more expensive repair issues. eCASS is used to perform electronics diagnostics on aircraft such as the F/A-18 fighter and E-2D radar plane more efficiently.

"Lockheed Martin's partnership with the Navy on Automated Test Equipment began more than 30 years ago with the production and sustainment of the legacy CASS family of products," Amy Gowder, general manager and vice president at Lockheed Martin Training and Logistics Solutions, said in a press release.

"Our technology is always evolving and now can support F-35 advanced avionics and other fifth-generation platforms. Our goal remains the same keep aircraft mission ready at the most affordable life-cycle cost now and for the future," Gowder said.

Lockheed Martin has delivered over 80 eCASS stations to the Navy as part of a program to replace the older legacy CASS system in order to handle newer upgrades and technology. The eCASS is smaller, more advanced and can handle newer aircraft, according to the company.