PAE tapped for vehicle support for Afghanistan

Afghan security officials secure a checkpoint in Bahsood district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan on August 6, 2018. Security in various districts of Nangarhar has been intensified after a recent wave of bomb blasts in different parts of the country. Photo by Ghulamullah Habibi/EPA-EFE

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- PAE Government Systems of Arlington, Va., has received a $138.5 million modification to a foreign military sales contract for ground vehicle support for Afghanistan.

Work on the U.S. Army contract, announced Thursday by the Pentagon, will be performed in HKIA, Afghanistan, with an estimated completion date of August 2022. Army fiscal 2018 procurement funds in the amount of $138.5 million were obligated at the time of award.

The Afghan government has received tens of billions of dollars in military support contracts for the Afghan National Army and other security forces, including thousands of light utility trucks and Humvee fighting vehicles.

The United States has been training and equipping the Afghan military and security forces since the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan following the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.